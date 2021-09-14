How bad is the NFC North? Well, the Vikings in first place despite loss

The Lions are supposed to be awful. That’s what they do and do and do over again.

But the Packers? Losing by 35 points and giving up five touchdown passes to Jameis Winston? Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers throwing two picks — after throwing only five all of last season — and not converting a third down before taking a seat in the fourth quarter?

That sure makes one wonder whether all that offseason drama with Rodgers has now leaked into the regular season. What say you, Mr. LaFleur?

“No,” he said. “I think this team is focused on now. Unfortunately, sometimes in this league you get humbled. We got humbled. Now, it’s about how we respond.”

It certainly helps that the next game is against the Lions at home on Monday Night Football. At least the North is guaranteed to post a Week 2 win. Unless, of course, the Packers and Lions tie.

The Vikings couldn’t protect Kirk Cousins in Cincinnati, and now head to Arizona to face Chandler Jones, who had five sacks in the Cardinals’ 38-13 thrashing of the Titans in Tennessee.