Mario Tiziani immediately felt the need to couch the statement he had just made.

The PGA Tour Champions golfer compared Steve Stricker — his brother-in-law and this season's Champions Tour’s money leader — to Tiger Woods, and Tiziani knows the weight such an assessment carries. It’s almost sacrilegious to liken one’s game to Woods at his peak, because Woods’ impact on the game and the wins he stacked from the late 1990s to the late 2000s are unmatched.

But in Stricker’s case, given the way the Madison resident has been playing the past year, Tiziani had a fair argument.

“He’s like Tiger out here,” Tiziani said. “He’d hate that I said that … he’s really resourceful with everything that he has. He’s super good under pressure, and only seems to get better.

“Everybody else kind of falls off and he just keeps putting the hammer down. He wins these tournaments by a lot of strokes.”

Stricker and 155 other players 50 and older will take to SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point this weekend looking to claim the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship. Stricker, who’s playing in his first event since winning the American Family Insurance Championship earlier this month at University Ridge, is the on-paper favorite to capture his second U.S. Senior Open title and his seventh major championship on the Champions circuit.

Stricker’s the betting favorite at +290, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, ahead of defending champion Padraig Harrington (+430), Steve Alker (+700), and Madison native Jerry Kelly (+1400). Those odds are based heavily on the run that Stricker is on, shooting par or better in 55 consecutive rounds, a mark that surpassed Woods’ mark of 52 straight PGA Tour-sanctioned rounds shooting at or under par.

When Stricker set that record at the AmFam, some folks on social media said that it shouldn’t count because it wasn’t on the PGA Tour. Stricker partially agreed with that sentiment, and he said he’s aware the courses on the Champions Tour aren’t the same. But he also gave himself some credit.

“You still have to do it, right?” Stricker said on June 10. “Otherwise, there would’ve been somebody else on this tour breaking that record before.”

Stricker has been the best Champions Tour player in a bevy of statistics, illustrating strength in his game from tee to green that’s reminiscent of stat leaderboards when Woods ran golf. Stricker leads the circuit in scoring average (67.2), putting average (1.67), one-putts per round (6.71), greens in regulation percentage (80.47), scrambling percentage (77.89), and ball striking (3), a combination of his greens in regulation rank (first) and his total driving rank (second).

"What Steve is doing right now is special, no question about it," Kelly said. "He is at the top of his game ... he is really firing on all parts of his game and the last thing we want him to do is drop off at all. We want him to keep his trajectory going, we need to catch up.

"That's what somebody going on a heater does for you — it shows you, whether you want to say your inadequacies, but it shows you how much better you need to be to compete."

One of the only measures Stricker doesn’t top the field is in driving distance. He’s 18th in that metric at 288 yards on average, while Harrington leads at 304.5 yards. SentryWorld could be the 10th-longest U.S. Senior Open course on record, depending on final set-up plans. However, distance off the tee won’t be the most important. Stricker and Kelly both said Tuesday that the rough is thick and will be penal, so keeping the ball on the fairway and keeping the green within reach is the only way to consistently score.

“I think it's just been consistency for me,” Stricker said Tuesday. “I've been doing pretty much everything fairly well — driving it in fairway, getting it on the greens, I've been putting better lately. So, just doing everything fairly well. I don't think you got to do one or two things great, but just if you can do everything pretty consistently, that's what I've been doing.”

Stricker and Kelly haven’t played the SentryWorld course in competition since the 1984 WIAA state high school championship, which Stricker won. Stricker said he feels internal pressure to perform well and give himself a chance to win on a track just 90 minutes north of his home, but knows he’ll have to keep up the same routine that’s gotten him to this point.

“It's a special spot,” he said. “This was one of the first golf courses in Wisconsin, kind of like the new design kind of course, that we were able to play as junior golfers. And so it's pretty special to be able to come back here, full circle … to play a Champions Tour major out here is pretty neat.”