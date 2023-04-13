Tanner Mordecai was quiet and calm Wednesday as he addressed reporters for the first time as the University of Wisconsin’s quarterback.

He declined a slew of interview requests when he announced in December that he was transferring from Southern Methodist and joining the Badgers and their new coach, Luke Fickell. He’s barely used his social media accounts aside from sharing posts from The Varsity Collective, the NIL group supporting the Badgers, and retweeting the transfer commitment of junior center Jake Renfro.

Mordecai had just one goal on his mind early in his time in Madison: Win championships. That wouldn’t be done through feature articles and radio hits. It only could be accomplished in the facility and by establishing connections with his new teammates.

“I firmly believe coach Fickell’s going to win a national championship here,” Mordecai said when asked of his goals, acknowledging that he’s got one year to reach that prize as a sixth-year senior.

He’s been as-advertised through just more than half of the Badgers’ spring practices. He keeps the offense moving efficiently, rarely letting the ball hit the ground and throwing with conviction. But Mordecai started turning heads during winter conditioning. Guard Tanor Bortolini recalled seeing Mordecai jump right into the mat drills — tug-of-wars and other physical competitions — that preceded weightlifting sessions and beat other position players.

Mordecai’s uniquely qualified for the task in front of him — namely, establishing himself as a leader and helping his new team win games. He already has pulled off the feat when he left Oklahoma after three seasons to join the Mustangs in 2021. However, he made the move to SMU without many accolades to his name. He said having credibility with his on-field resume — 7,152 yards passing and 72 touchdowns in two seasons as SMU’s starter — helps to back up what he’s doing at UW to earn respect.

There’s a lot on the line this season for Mordecai, who strongly considered turning pro late last year. He’s jumping from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten and hoping to raise his draft stock next spring after receiving less-than-stellar feedback from NFL scouts last winter.

“(UW) was kind of an opportunity, a fit that I thought I shouldn't pass up,” Mordecai said. “It allowed me to show what I have on the Power Five playing field and kind of show them that I can do what I did in the American, I can do as well in the Big Ten.”

It’s natural for fans to draw comparisons between Mordecai and what Russell Wilson did at UW in his final year of eligibility in 2011. It’s not apples-to-apples, but Wilson inherited a team that was a quarterback away from contending and put together the best single season by a quarterback in UW’s history en route to a Big Ten championship. The locker room Mordecai walked into went through significant turnover after Fickell took over and is coming off back-to-back down seasons. But Mordecai sees a group itching to get the program going in the right direction.

“The guys here are very hungry to win,” Mordecai said. “Wisconsin football has always been a winning culture, and these guys are dying to hold that standard upright. That’s just kind of something I've noticed ever since being here, that these guys are just completely bought into what these coaches want us to do and they're willing to do whatever they can to uphold the standard of winning.”

Coaches’ perspective

Landing a two-year starting QB was a boon for Fickell, who had to remake a UW quarterback room that lacked experience and depth after the 2022 season. Mordecai was a major piece of a 14-man transfer class that addressed a variety of needs for UW this season and in the future.

Multiple people in the program have told BadgerExtra in off-the-record conversations that they don’t expect to see Fickell that active again in the portal. But Mordecai was an exception in that he played a position of need for the Badgers, fit the mold Fickell wants from a character standpoint and had the maturity necessary to be an instant leader.

“You wonder coming in what the personality is really going to be like,” Fickell said. “Those guys that by nature are alphas maybe don't always go the right way when they walk into a new locker room. Guys that maybe don't think about what others think, what leadership maybe really looks like in the big picture, you sometimes worry about. Knock on wood, I mean, he has walked in and in my eyes exceeded a lot of things, just how he's handled things and how he's been able to embrace the traditions and the different things that are here, the different people that are here. I think it's going really well.”

Offensive coordinator and QB coach Phil Longo sees Mordecai the most of any of the coaches between meetings and drills during practice. The two have a smooth way of communicating, even after a mistake is made and Longo needs to make a correction.

Longo’s praised the experience Mordecai has since the Waco, Texas, native announced he was joining the Badgers. However, Longo admits that he found Mordecai hard to read when he was recruiting Mordecai to play for him at Mississippi in 2017. After working together for four-plus months, it’s Mordecai’s natural magnetism that still surprises Longo.

“From Day 1 that Tanner’s been here, he's acted like he's the starter,” Longo said. “He’s shown up, there's no ego, he's very humble and there's no disrespect toward the other guys, but he's been a starter for two years. He's a veteran. He carries himself that way. And he just has shown some natural leadership ability when he's out among our players, his teammates. Really, I think it just comes from the fact that he's already done it.

“Tanner isn't exactly a yeller or a screamer, right? That's not his style. … But Tanner is going to bark at a guy if he needs something done; he's gonna go over and coach him.”

Mordecai’s worked under two successful offensive coaches during his college career in coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and his brother, Garrett Riley, who was the offensive coordinator at SMU. He believes Longo is one of the top offensive minds in football, and playing for him was a significant factor in Mordecai’s decision to come to UW.

“I think he's the perfect balance of easy-going and having a sense of urgency,” Mordecai said about Longo. “I think there's a healthy balance between the two with him. In the meeting room, it’s pretty laid-back, cracking jokes, watching film, but when we're talking business, it's business. We get out on the field, we get to work, we don't mess around and we're here to get better. So there's a healthy balance between the two that allows his quarterbacks to be so successful.”

Quiet leader

UW has made players at one position group available to reporters on non-practice days throughout the spring. As each group has come through, their thoughts on Mordecai become more nuanced and backed by more time spent together.

“He’s been a leader since Day 1,” junior tailback Braelon Allen said about Mordecai. “He's gotten to know everybody very well as a quarterback should.”

Added senior receiver Chimere Dike: “The first day he stepped in, he didn't try to force himself in any role, but it was kind of just natural because that's who he is. The way he approaches how he works hard and how he prepares.”

Redshirt freshman running back Cade Yacamelli had even higher praise.

“A guy that you could just kind of look at and just see his demeanor and be like, 'Wow, he's that kind of guy that’s gonna lead you to a championship,’” Yacamelli said last week.

“And I know that's kind of like … you feel like something I have to say, but I mean it, I truly mean that. He's a guy that you could just tell he just gives positive energy. Plus, you could just tell when he plays, the guy’s a winner. I mean, he can make plays, he can do things on his feet, he can also throw the ball tremendously.”

Mordecai’s quick grasp of the offense, which he said is partially due to having Air Raid components present at both of his previous stops, helps him give advice to others on the practice field. But being a leader started with approaching his new teammates with respect and assimilating to the Badgers’ culture, a pillar of which is team unity.

“You can't just walk into a culture that you're not part of and bark orders,” Mordecai said. “You’ve got to build relationships, build trust, respect, and go from there. And I think if you ask the guys now, they would say I'm a lot more vocal now than I was in January.

“In January, I came in and I didn't know a whole lot about the guys, the locker room and the culture. So I think that's a good time for me to understand, let the guys show me a little bit, show me how things are done. How traditions are done and everything. And once I understand that, and I gain their respect and trust because of my work ethic and how much winning means to me, then I can start to lead. I can lead those guys to success.”

Mordecai, a two-time team captain at SMU, sees it as an achievement that his teammates view him as a leader.

“I'm proud of that,” he said. “I'm proud that these guys would call me a leader since I haven't been here long. But I think they understand my work ethic and how much this game and this culture and winning matters to me. I think that they see that and understand that, and that's something I'm gonna hold true to my heart.”