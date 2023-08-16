Nick Evers possesses all the physical tools to make an impact for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense, but the way to see meaningful reps on Saturdays involves grasping Phil Longo’s system.

Longo, the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, mentioned this spring that the phrase “knowledge equals reps” is written on his board. Evers has made strides in that regard as he continues to learn the assistant’s version of the Air Raid scheme.

“So Nick initially, they know in our room we’re not getting on the field until we know our job, right?” Longo said Sunday. “It’s hard to excel athletically when we’re not in the right place, we’re not making the right decisions. And that was the issue, not just with Nick, but with some of the younger guys in the spring, and that really limited their overall reps.

“So that’s been the biggest improvement is his understanding of the overall offense, and that’s earned him some more reps as we’ve gone through August camp. And I’d like to think that all five guys are getting better, and Nick is definitely showing some progress.”

Evers, who played in one game as a true freshman for Oklahoma last season, was the first of three former four-star quarterbacks to announce their decisions to transfer to UW during the early stage of the Luke Fickell era in December. His talent throwing the ball has been evident since spring practices and continuing into the first weeks of preseason camp in August, arguably having the strongest arm of the five in the group. That pairs well with a mobility that could allow him to give defenses fits and extend plays when needed.

Tanner Mordecai (Southern Methodist) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) also joined the program this winter from other FBS programs, and both have received reps before Evers. Mordecai, entering his sixth year as a college quarterback, has locked down first-team reps since the start of spring ball. Locke has continued to receive the vast majority of second-team snaps since late March, even with some mistakes seen during August practices open to the media.

Longo said a couple of quarterbacks, Evers and fellow redshirt freshman Myles Burkett, are pushing for the No. 3 spot. Both have received some reps with the second-team offense this month.

“Occasionally, just because we can do a little more with the second offensive line than we can with the third offensive line, I will get Myles and Nick in there to call some things so we can execute some things with maybe some more solid blocking up front,” Longo said.

“It’s just that we’re a little bit more diverse playlist-wise with the 2’s, and this just gives me an opportunity to evaluate them at a slightly higher level than maybe the playlist we’re utilizing for the 3’s at the moment.”

Evers has also been seen during fall camp working with reserve players on one side of the field during 11-on-11 periods while the first- and second-team offenses took reps on the other side.

“It’s extremely valuable to me,” Evers said. “I take pride in each and every single rep that I get, even though it is limited right now, I try to capitalize on every opportunity possible.

“Building that repetition, building that rhythm with all the guys on the team really benefits not only me, but everybody in the quarterback room, and starts building consistency with everybody, so it’s really beneficial.”

Evers feels like he has “made a huge amount of strides since the spring.” He strives to forge trust and a strong relationship with Longo while dissecting film.

“It is trying to answer as many questions right as possible,” Evers said. “Kind of solve issues on the field when schematically something pops up. What could you do to make a play better? Things like that. Going through progressions. Make sure he knows what I’m doing each and every step of every play.”

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Evers said he wants to play his part and help put himself and the program “in the best position to win,” and he continues to keep perspective with on-field reps at a premium.

“It’s frustrating, but I’ve played the patient game all my life,” Evers said. “I’m confident in God’s plan that he’s gonna put me in a place that he wants me to be. And I’m just trusting His timing, and just trying to stay true to that.”