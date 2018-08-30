Supplies
Bleach, vinegar and face masks are the top needs, according to emergency relief officials in Coon Valley. Also also needed are Lysol, Clorox wipes, kitchen gloves, disposable gloves, rags, flashlights and headlamps. Donations may be delivered to the Coon Valley village office at 205 Anderson St.
Money
The Vernon County Emergency Management Office announced that monetary donations for flood victims are being accepted at or mailed to Bethel Butikk, 341 Black River Ave., Westby, WI 54667. Call 608-634-2473 for more information.
Coulee Region Moving Services has started a fundraiser www.gofundme.com/coonvalley for residents of Coon Valley affected by the recent floods, with a goal of $5,000. All funds will be administered by the American Red Cross in La Crosse.
Benefit concerts
Members of the music community have been quick to jump in to help in the aftermath of this week's flooding, with at least two benefit concerts already being organized. Eddy Nix, owner of Driftless Books and Music in Viroqua and founder of the Wisconsin Roots Music Cooperative, is putting together the Kickapoo Flood Relief Benefit Concert at from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua. Artists signed up so far to perform include members of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, TUGG and Dead Horses.
A La Crosse benefit concert also is in the works, scheduled for Sept. 13 at the South Side Oktoberfest grounds. Andy Hughes of TUGG, who is one of the organizers, said the lineup was still being set up but that it would feature many bands in a daylong format.
