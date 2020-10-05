 Skip to main content
How to tune in to Tuesday's community policing listening sessions
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, officials will be hosting two virtual listening sessions for the La Crosse community to weigh in on a possible new citizens oversight board that would provide input on policing efforts.

Two sessions will be held at noon and 6 p.m., and community members in La Crosse County can join by calling in to the meeting or watching on Facebook. Here’s how:

  • To join the noon listening session, call 1-262-638-8845 and use the conference ID: 983 558 824#
  • To join the 6 p.m. listening session, call 1-262-638-8845 and use the conference ID: 864 022 908#

In addition, any ideas can be shared ahead of time by emailing these local officials:

