Ask any parent or teacher of high school students, and they will tell you that vaping is the new threat to the health and well-being of young people. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin recently reported eight cases of hospitalized teenagers with “seriously damaged lungs” who reported vaping in the weeks and months prior to their hospitalization. This story was closely followed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announcing that doctors have confirmed 12 cases of adults with lung disease tied to vaping marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates and another 13 cases under investigation!
To address this troubling trend, I have introduced legislation with a strong list of bi-partisan co-authors to increase the age for sale, purchase, and possession of cigarettes, nicotine and tobacco products, including vapor products, from 18 to 21.
Between 2017 and 2018, the use of vaping products increased by 78 percent for high school students and by 48 percent among middle school students, according to figures from the federal Food and Drug Administration. Studies have shown nearly 40 percent of 12th graders report using a vaping product in the past 12 months.
The vast majority of high school and middle school students obtain vaping products from social sources, such as a classmate, friend or sibling. Obtaining the products has proven far too easy for youth, in part because 80 percent of their classmates turn 18 before they graduate. Parents and educators across the state have passionately voiced their concerns about the prevalence of youth vaping at listening sessions and have urged lawmakers to take action.
Seventeen states, including neighboring Illinois, have increased the age to 21. Minnesota passed similar legislation in their House last spring, but it did not make it through the Senate. More than 50 percent of the country’s population is currently subject to Tobacco 21 laws.
Demonstrating the effectiveness of the policy, the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies found raising the minimum legal sales age nationwide would reduce tobacco initiation, particularly among adolescents aged 15 to 17, led to a 12 percent reduction in smoking over time and immediately improved the health of adolescents and young adults. Increasing the age to 21 will ensure fewer social access points to the products in high schools.
This bipartisan legislation has broad support from public health organizations and officials, youth groups, educators, health care providers and the law enforcement community.
I am proud to be part of the solution to this growing problem in our state and will continue to work with my colleagues to move the Tobacco21 bill through the legislative process.
