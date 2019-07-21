The Tomah Fire Department is sponsoring the second annual Human Foosball Tournament at the Monroe County Fair.
The tournament is Wednesday, July 24 and is the opening-night attraction of the fair.
Human foosball is like regular foosball (or table football), but with human beings instead of mounted figures shaped like humans. Like foosball, the goal is to kick the soccer ball into the opposing team’s goal. There are six people on a human foosball team.
To play the game, contestants must keep their hands on the foosball pole at all times, and the ball must stay below the pole. Players have to move together from side to side; no one is allowed to move forward or backward or switch positions with another during the game. The ball also has to be in motion at all times.
The tournament will feature the first 12 teams that registered by the July 21 deadline.
