The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the remains of a male subject found a half-mile south of La Crosse.

The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday of possible human remains discovered in a Mississippi River slough. Police responded to the scene, along with the La Crosse County dive unit and medical examiner's office, and recovered partial human remains.

The sheriff's office says the calcified remains had been in the river for some time and that most of the person's clothing had disintegrated. The condition of the body indicates it may have passed through a lock and dam upriver.

A distinctive piece of jewellery was found with the remains, and the sheriff's office hopes it can be used to identify the body.

The remains were taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for examination.