Baily Hyatt and Logan Rego ran with the top boys sprinters Tuesday at the Mississippi Valley Conference/Coulee Conference Invitational at Holmen High School.
Hyatt was second out of 60 sprinters in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.89 seconds and took third in the 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds.
Hyatt and Rego were also half of Tomah's second-place 400-meter relay team. They combined with Ethan McClurg and Nathaniel Spears for a time of 46.60 seconds.
Rego scored points in two other events. His distance of 18 feet in the long jump was good enough for sixth place, and he was seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.82 seconds.
Other Tomah boys placewinners:
- Fourth - Caleb Lenning, 1600, 4:55.52; Dawson Cruz, triple jump, 36-3 ½.
- Fifth - Eugene Peterson, 3200, 10:57.49; 1600 relay (McClurg, Jalen Figgins, Roland Hockstedler, Cruz), 3:58.09; Cahill Arity, discus, 118-6.
- Sixth - Micah Winchell, 300 hurdles, :47.36.
Team scores: Holmen 186, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 103, Westby 81, West Salem 59, La Crosse Central 56, Tomah 53, Onalaska Luther 42, Arcadia 34, Sparta 33, Onalaska 14, La Crosse Logan 14, La Crosse Aquinas 11, Black River Falls 10.
On the girls side, Madison Mazur and Amanda Valest were Tomah's top finishers. Mazur was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.89 seconds, and Valest placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 30-5.
Mazur took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.88 seconds. The 10 points she scored in the two hurdles events accounted for half of Tomah's team score.
Valest joined the Timberwolves' 400-meter relay team that finished eighth. She teamed up with Savannah Blackhawk, Noelle Adler and Cora Blashaski for a time of 58.45 seconds.
Team scores: Holmen 131, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 88.16, Onalaska Luther 80.16, Arcadia 79.66, La Crosse Central 66.16, Westby 46.16, Onalaska 40, West Salem 39, Black River Falls 33.66, Tomah 20, Sparta 16, La Crosse Aquinas 10, La Crosse Logan 9.
The meet was the outdoor opener for the Timberwolves, who had an April 4 outdoor invitational at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau cancelled.
The Timberwolves have two meets scheduled for this week. Tuesday, they head to the La Crosse Logan Invitational and then host the Earl Gatzke Invitational Thursday, April 18 at E.J. McKean Field. The seven-team Gatzke field includes DeSoto, Holmen, Mauston, Neillsville, Nekoosa and Spencer.
