Baily Hyatt won three events to lead the Tomah High School boys track and field team to the championship of the Cochrane-Fountain City Invitational Tuesday.
Hyatt won the 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 23.12 seconds and the long jump in 21 feet, 2 inches. He was the only long jumper to break 20 feet.
Tomah had two other first-place finishers.
Brandon Lueck won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.7 seconds, more than a second ahead of the runnerup.
In the discus, Cahil Arity was first among 25 throwers with a distance of 113-5.
The boys also got firsts in the 400 relay (45.29 seconds) and 800 relay (1:40.45).
Other place winners for the boys:
- Second—3200 relay, 9:07.96; Micah Winchell, 330 hurdles, :44.2; Logan Rego, 200, :23.9.
- Third—Jalen Figgins, 100, :12.0; Caleb Lenning, 1600, 4:50.78; Jesse Smith, 800, 2:15.35; 1600 relay, 3:46.47; Evan Westpfahl, shot put, 37-3.
- Fourth—Nate Boulton, pole vault, 10-6; Nate Spears, triple jump, 37-4 1/2.
- Fifth—Weston Boettcher, 3200, 11:26.47; Rego, long jump, 18-6; Rhett Wilson, discus, 105-5; Elijah Klema, shot put, 36-7.
- Sixth—Eric Tollefson, :56.27; Hunter Storkel, 200, :25.14; Westpfahl, discus, 101-1.
- Seventh—Hunter Clark, shot put, 34-11 1/2.
Team scores: Tomah 161, Augusta 95, Blair-Taylor 88, Mondovi 82, Durand 81, Whitehall 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Alma/Pepin 28, Independence 2.
On the girls side, Madison Mazur took Tomah’s only first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished in 51.92 seconds.
Wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch threw the shot put 9-1 and traveled the 100 in 41.38 seconds.
Tomah’s other female placewinners:
- Second—Mazur, 100 hurdles, :17.69; 800 relay, 2:03.07; Amanda Valest, triple jump, 32-7 1/2.
- Third—400 relay, :58.7; Valest, 200, :29.26.
- Fourth—Rebecca Van Hood, 100 hurdles, :19.85.
- Fifth—Charlotte Luebke, high jump, 4-4; Luebke, discus, 84-11.
- Sixth—Valest, 100, :14.22; Van Hoof, 300 hurdles, :56.31; Valest, long jump, 14-0 3/4; Trinity Nichols, discus, 81-10.
- Eighth—Ellie Eswein, 100, :14.44; Madeline Kline, 1600, 6:46.0; Jenna Tracy, 400, 1:16.70; Brooke Bakken, 800, 2:50.51; Kline, high jump, 4-4.
The Timberwolves have been without standout distance runner Hannah Wilcox-Borg, who has been sidelined with an injury.
Team scores: Blair-Taylor 142, Mondovi 122, Cochrane-Fountain City 117, Tomah 75, Durand 74, Whitehall 45, Augusta 44, Independence 28, Alma/Pepin 28.
Tomah travels to the Baraboo Relays April 26 and hosts a freshman/sophomore invitational at E.J. McKean Field April 29 starting at 4:30 p.m.
