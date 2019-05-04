GREEN BAY — Ted Thompson leaned forward in his chair and considered the question. It was the summer of 2007, and the then 54-year-old was beginning his third season as the Green Bay Packers general manager.
He’d already made one of the decisions that would define his tenure, using his very first draft selection as GM on University of California quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2005 NFL Draft — even though future Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was still the starter, despite the iconic Favre’s annual will-he-or-won’t-he retirement musings.
Thompson’s next career-defining decision — severing ties with the legendary quarterback by trading him to the New York Jets in August 2008, during what team president/CEO Mark Murphy still refers to as “The Summer of Favre” — was still a year off.
And yet, with a portion of the team’s passionate fan base having already developed a disdain for him and his draft-and-develop approach, Thompson was already drawing harsh criticism from some. That view had been fueled, at least in part, by Favre’s publicly-expressed frustrations about certain roster decisions after the Packers went 4-12 in 2005 (in Mike Sherman’s final year as coach) and 8-8 in 2006 (in Mike McCarthy’s first season).
So, Thompson was asked that summer afternoon in his sparsely appointed office on the third floor of Lambeau Field, why didn’t fans like him?
“I think the people I work with understand how I go about my business and why we’re doing certain things,” Thompson explained for a lengthy interview for a profile in the Wisconsin State Journal’s annual football preview magazine. “Yeah, from an organizational standpoint, I would like for the Packer fans to think the Packers are in good hands, quite frankly. Not necessarily everybody patting you on the back, but to kind of there be a little trust with the Packer fans (in) me.
“But at the same time, this is a big boy place, and if I get criticized, I’m OK with it. Personally, I can take it from an ego standpoint, but I would prefer it if it was more of a positive message, just because of the people out there who are getting up and reading that at the breakfast table or watching it on the nightly news at night. It might make them have a bad day thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ that sort of thing. I’m not immune to that. But I’m fairly thick-skinned about other things.
“The people here are very nice. They’re not mean-spirited, they aren’t necessarily mad, they just want the Packers to do good. And there’s no animosity, no hatred or anything like that. Ultimately, that’s all everybody wants, is the Packers to do good. That’s what I want, too.
“Look at this place. This place is one of the most storied franchises there are, but Packers fans don’t care. They want to win (now). And that’s the reason I sort of fight against this we’re-building-for-the-future thing. We’re building to put the best team we can out there. Certainly, we want to look at the big picture, but we want to win (right away).
“I am confident we’re going to do everything we can to make this the best place to work and best place to play and give our players the best chance to win. Outside of that, that’s all I can do. And then you see how that works.
“There will be surprises along the way, good surprises and bad surprises. But I think as long as we keep to the making sure we try to do things the right way, that we try to get the right character people on this team, then I think it gives you a chance. That’s all you can ask for.
“Five years from now, I would hope that I do this job well enough that I’m still sitting here. I won’t be here forever, but I’m healthy, I enjoy this job, and I think we have a chance to do some good things. I’d like to be here for a good long run and win tons of games and make everybody that cheers for the Packers happy.”
Hall call
As it turned out, the Packers did exactly that during Thompson’s 13-year tenure as GM. The team compiled a regular-season record of 125-82-1 on Thompson’s watch and made the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-best eight straight seasons from 2009 through 2016. Green Bay was 10-8 in postseason play during that time, reaching four NFC Championship Games (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016), and the 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV — led by Rodgers, the game’s MVP
On Saturday night at Lambeau Field, Thompson was enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame, feted 16 months after transitioning to a senior advisory role when current GM Brian Gutekunst was named as his successor. Among those in attendance were Gutekunst; Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey and several of the former Packers staffers he brought to the Browns (assistant GM Eliot Wolf, offensive line coach James Campen); ex-Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, one of Thompson’s longtime lieutenants in Green Bay; Pro Football Hall of Fame mentor, Ron Wolf; retired team president/CEO Bob Harlan; and several players Thompson drafted, including wide receiver Jordy Nelson and kicker Mason Crosby.
In addition, Rodgers, former All-Pro defensive back Charles Woodson, whose free agent arrival in 2006 was vital to the Super Bowl XLV team, former head coach Mike Holmgren and Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider recorded video tributes.
“I’ll never forget your loyalty,” Rodgers told Thompson in his video message. “I’m going to always be thankful for the time I had to spend with you, and the fact that you took a chance on a young kid from California. Thank you for your vision, thank you for believing in me year after year, thank you for representing the Green Bay Packers so well. And I’ll see you down the road.”
Thompson was presented for induction by longtime friend and former Houston Oilers teammate Mike Reinfeldt, who said in part, “I think history is going to be kind to Ted Thompson. When they look back and see what he accomplished, it’s a pretty golden era for the Packers.”
Thompson, meanwhile, limited his brief acceptance speech — which he began by acknowledging that he has always been “a man of few words” — to a simple thank-you after a video was played showing the many players he brought to Green Bay.
“This is a great honor. I appreciate it more than you could ever know. … This means a lot to me,” Thompson said.
“For whatever reason, I think Ted is underappreciated,” Murphy said in an interview in advance of Thompson’s induction. “I think part of it is, he’s not a self-promoter. He’s just a very humble person, just did his job. But when you look at his record, it’s really pretty remarkable.
“I do think as fans, our fans got a little spoiled. They were used to it. And when we weren’t in the Super Bowl multiple times, that was a disappointment.”
Thompson was also such a good talent evaluator. He assembled that 2010 championship roster with terrific drafts that yielded many of the team’s best players (Rodgers, Nelson, Crosby, wide receivers Greg Jennings and James Jones, offensive linemen Josh Sitton, Daryn College and Bryan Bulaga, safety Nick Collins, outside linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive tackle B.J. Raji) as well as vital depth that allowed the team to survive a spate of injuries that year.
Those picks were augmented by arguably the second-most significant free agent signing in franchise history (Woodson), a handful of vital veteran free agents (most notably nose tackle Ryan Pickett) and diamond-in-the-rough finds on the street (cornerback Tramon Williams) and in undrafted free agency (cornerback Sam Shields).
