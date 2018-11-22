IF YOU GO
WHAT: MSHSL Class AA state championship
WHO: Barnesville (10-2) vs. Caledonia (12-0)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday
WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
POSSIBLE MILESTONES: The Warriors are trying to win their fourth consecutive and 10th overall. Only Stephen-Argyle, Grand Meadow and Mahnomen have accomplished that. Stephen-Argyle won five straight 9-man titles (2003-2007), Grand Meadow won four straight 9-man titles (2013-2016), and Mahnomen four straight Class C championships (1990-1993). The Warriors are also trying to win their 10th overall state championship. Only Totino-Grace has won 10 — no school more than that — in Minnesota before.
BARNESVILLE: The Trojans will run the ball. … They have thrown 43 passes all season and have 360 passing yards, but QB Adam Tonsfeldt is 7-for-8 for 158 yards and two touchdowns since the regular season ended. … After rushing for roughly 200 yards per game during the regular season, Barnesville has average around 300 in the postseason. … Tonsfeldt rushed for 99 yards, Hunter Anderson for 97 and Nick Detloff for 95 during the 34-20 semifinal win over Minneapolis North. … The defense has posted five shutouts.
CALEDONIA: Quarterback Noah King has passed for 1,825 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
King has also rushed for 418 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. … RB Nick McCabe has rushed for 1,384 yards and 18 touchdowns and formed a great 1-2 punch with Jack Beardmore (112-832, 8 TDs). … When King throws he’s been looking for Tate Meiners (44-761, 7 TDs) and Eli King (8-253, 1 TD) mostly in recent games. … Kyle Cavanaugh (31-242, 1 TD) and Evan Denstad (19-248, 2 TDs) are also reliable receivers.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.