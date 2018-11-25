CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Actions speak louder than words, and University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman acted in regards to Illini football coach Lovie Smith on Sunday.
The university announced a two-year extension for Smith that will run through the 2023 season. Smith is 9-27 in three years as head coach at Illinois and ended the season on Saturday with a 24-18 loss at Northwestern.
Smith signed a six-year, $21 million deal in March of 2016. The terms of the extension have not been finalized and the extension is subject to board of trustee approval in January.
“This won’t be a new contract,” Whitman said. “It’s largely the same contract. We aren’t tearing up what we have, but we’ll add years to the end. We’re still working on what some of those terms might look like. I don’t anticipate any significant salary increases as part of the extension. We’ll work through some of those in the weeks ahead.”
The extension comes ahead of what Whitman and Smith recognize as an important offseason as Smith heads into his fourth season as head coach. The Class of 2019 will be Smith’s third recruiting class after a roster overhaul when Smith took over.
“The University of Illinois is an incredible place to coach and teach,” Smith said in a statement. “We love living here in Champaign-Urbana and representing our state’s flagship institution. We will continue working every day as we move our football program forward. Our new football performance center, the Smith Football Center, which will be completed next summer, will be among the best in the nation.
“I want to thank Josh Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones for continuing to believe in what we are working to accomplish. Those of us around the program see the progress being made each and every day and we expect to be competing for championships very soon. Our incredible fans and everyone on our campus deserve nothing less.”
Whitman, a former player, has spent plenty of time around the team and has seen growth off the field, though he maintains that there haven’t been enough wins on the field.
