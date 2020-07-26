In a football world filled with uncertainty, Packers enter training camp with all four specialists set

“I think just the major thing would be what we call his handle time, from the time he catches the ball to the time it hits his foot, just staying in consistent range,” Mennenga said. “That can lead to a lot of things for any punter, not just JK. Any veteran punter, I think that’s the first thing you go back to is you look at their handle times and is there some variance? Which means they’re rushing it, and that can create stride length changes and those kinds of things.”

Key competition

Special teams units spots

Without any preseason games and with limited padded practices, it will be interesting to see how the bottom-of-the-roster players find their way onto the team. Special teams has long been a crucial factor in those end-of-camp decisions, but how do you make such choices with very few live reps on kickoff and punt coverage or kickoff and punt return units?

Aware that uncertainty would potential rule the day in camp, Mennenga said during a mid-offseason Zoom video conference call with reporters that he has tried to simplify the special teams playbook while also spending extra time with rookies who might be potential special-teams fits. Still, those decisions won’t be easy to make with so little to go on.