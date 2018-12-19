In a radio interview in 1978, the year The Carpenters released “Christmas Portrait,” singer Karen Carpenter had these comments about “Merry Christmas Darling,” a song co-written by her brother, Richard, and Onalaska native Frank Pooler: “‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ I think, is a little extra special to both of us, because Richard wrote it, and the lyrics were written by the choral director at Long Beach State choir, where we went to school, Frank Pooler. Frank was very helpful in our college days, when we were trying to get a contract and constantly missing classes and everything. He was the only one down there who actually understood what we were after, and he stood behind us all the way. We just did a benefit at Long Beach state, for a scholarship fund, and we did it with the choir and the whole thing, and we did ‘(Merry) Christmas, Darling,’ and he just glows every time we do it. … I think it’s my favorite, because it’s really close to me.”
