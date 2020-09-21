In proposed plan, La Crosse Center will keep its director, expand on staff

"This is one of those things that filters back up," Fahey said. "The mayor, frankly, was looking for some changes, and this is a way to do that, to show some change in the flow."

Some board members were critical of the first draft of the plan, worried that event coordination and marketing needed independent management, and that essentially creating two director positions is the opposite of what the mayor had requested.

"I think this is something he doesn't want us to rush into. He wants us to take a hard look, wants us to consider other models out there," said board member Brent Smith, noting that the mayor had seen this draft of the plan already.

Still, many were happy with the direction of the reorganization.

"It's going to relieve the director of day-to-day operations," said council member Scott Neumeister. "They'll be able to put out a lot of fires before it hits Art."

When COVID-19 hit, the center had to lay off about 250 part-time employees and eventually four full-time positions. Five employees were also furloughed or temporarily loaned elsewhere, reducing what was once a roughly 265-person staff down to just six.

But the La Crosse Center is hopeful for its future, and this new plan helps map that future out.