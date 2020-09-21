In proposed plan, La Crosse Center will keep its director, expand on staff

In a proposed organizational plan discussed Tuesday by the La Crosse Center Board, the event center would keep its director position and clean up its management structure, and has aspirations to have more staff than before, in the wake of the pandemic.
This new plan comes after La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat introduced a new structural plan to save the city money that included chopping the position of the La Crosse Center director and bringing the entity under the city's management.
The mayor's plan was met with a lot of backlash, and since the fallout, Kabat has said he no longer plans to restructure the center, but instead has encouraged the center to reorganize to cut costs.
This new plan, which was workshopped by the board, would keep the director's position, currently held by Art Fahey, a position that will oversee all operations in the center.
It would also add a new position of deputy director, which would serve as more of a "filter" for the director, and more directly oversee individual departments.
A food and beverage manager and sales and operations manager will also be created or revamped to better oversee their individual departments.
"This is one of those things that filters back up," Fahey said. "The mayor, frankly, was looking for some changes, and this is a way to do that, to show some change in the flow."
Some board members were critical of the first draft of the plan, worried that event coordination and marketing needed independent management, and that essentially creating two director positions is the opposite of what the mayor had requested.
"I think this is something he doesn't want us to rush into. He wants us to take a hard look, wants us to consider other models out there," said board member Brent Smith, noting that the mayor had seen this draft of the plan already.
Still, many were happy with the direction of the reorganization.
"It's going to relieve the director of day-to-day operations," said council member Scott Neumeister. "They'll be able to put out a lot of fires before it hits Art."
When COVID-19 hit, the center had to lay off about 250 part-time employees and eventually four full-time positions. Five employees were also furloughed or temporarily loaned elsewhere, reducing what was once a roughly 265-person staff down to just six.
But the La Crosse Center is hopeful for its future, and this new plan helps map that future out.
In it's "phasing back" portion of the plan, it expects to bring furloughed and shared employees back in October, and by July 1, 2021, three more positions would be added back.
As events kick back up at the center, too, part-time staff will be brought back.
Leaders are hoping the newly-renovated La Crosse Center will be fully operational in January 2022 with the pandemic behind it, where it plans to have an even bigger team than before, adding three more full-time positions than before the pandemic.
The phased-back approach is intentional, as the pandemic wages its uncertain course, to allow for changes and updates as it goes along, officials saying nothing is "set in stone."
Staff will workshop the reorganizational plans and bring it back to the board at its next meeting for a possible vote.
