In Raven Greene, Packers have versatile playmaker who’s – finally – ready to show what he can do

“When I saw Raven last year, I watched the Chicago game and I thought he did an excellent job covering,” Gray said. “With a guy like that, he can play two or three positions for you. A guy like that is only going to make you better because if one of your guys get nicked that in front of him, you’re not going to lose much. I know he understands what he’s doing on the back end. He’s played close to the line of scrimmage and he’s physical enough to be in the run.”

But Greene suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, was placed on injured reserve and, while he was activated off IR in time for last year’s season-ending NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco, he was inactive on game day – although the defense could have used him that day.

“I feel like I kind of got my first taste (last year),” Greene said about his do-it-all role defensively. “A really small sample size, but being able to figure out that I really have a good chance of making an impact as long as I can stay out there.”