In Robert Tonyan, Packers appear to have finally found the answer at star-crossed position

“You knew it early on,” Rodgers said late last season.

Even Rodgers can’t say he envisioned Tonyan’s 2020 performance — 52 receptions, 586 yards, 11 touchdowns in the regular season, plus eight catches for 82 yards and another TD in the playoffs — during those look-team snaps together three years earlier. But he did see the potential for huge growth, and he saw Graham and Lewis nurture it.

“His development has been aided in part by the guys he’s been able to be around. He would be the first one to tell you that, I think,” Rodgers said. “Being able to be around Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis has been really important for him. Picking up the preparation habits, and then how to be a pro, I think, has been so important.”

“He’s always had the confidence. Once he felt comfortable with his body with the weight that he’s carrying, I think you’ve seen him really take off in all phases of what it means to be a tight end. It’s fun to see him with so many touchdowns this year and to see a lot of the hard work that he’s put in come to fruition, for Robert to have the stats to back up the progress that he’s made.”