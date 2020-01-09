In year two, Gophers' Lindsay Whalen is a wiser coach: It's about relationships

“We will just talk about her dogs and that stuff,” Hubbard said. “It’s really just a great relationship off the court.”

Gophers post player Taiye Bello said there were “growing pains” that are standard with a coaching change. Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle hired Whalen after Marlene Stollings left for Texas Tech.

“I feel like when (Whalen) first got here she didn’t know when to yell at us and when not to,” Pitts said. “When she was a player, she had never been in that role, where she had to kind of get on one of us.”

Hubbard said she wants to hear directly from Whalen or her staff about what she needs to improve on. “I will go do it right then and there in practice,” she said.

Vice versa in games, Whalen wants to know what Hubbard sees on the court. “It’s changed my viewpoint of the game a lot,” Hubbard said.

Whalen’s Gophers were a see-saw last year. They started 12-0, but lost seven of eight near the start of Big Ten play.

Then they rattled off six straight wins before losing four of their last six, including defeats in the first round of the Big Ten tournament and second round of the WNIT.