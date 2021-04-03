Indiana snapshot

Gone were the days of cramming of 41,046 fans into a state title game as Damon Bailey’s Bedford North Lawrence championship team did in 1990. Gone were the downtown parade so many Indiana prep players grew up dreaming about.

On Saturday, the eight state finalists won’t even have center stage to themselves.

A year after the Indiana tourney was canceled because of COVID-19 and a week later than usual because of the NCAA’s revised tournament schedule, the four state championship games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse — just a few blocks away from Lucas Oil Stadium and the Final Four. It’s just not the same.

“The Indiana high school tournament is still special, not as special as it used to be, but it’s still special,” said Plump, now 84.

Still, the tourney tales are part of the legacy handed down through generations and it’s been that way almost from the moment the first organized game was played in Crawfordsville in March 1894 between two YMCA teams.

Here, hardwood heroes became the stuff of legend. Here, bracket pools were popularized. And here, while Plump and Butcher became role models for all the little schools that never made it, the single-tourney class lessons remain as vivid today as they were when the stars were playing.

“That year (1975) was the last time gave out silver rings to the state runner-ups and when I think about what I do now, I can look at the at that ring now and say, ‘I overcame things and odds people never thought we could,’” Butcher said., “When I look at this ring now, I say, ‘I can do this.’ It’s helped make me who I am.”

