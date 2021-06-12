IndyCar: Ericsson scores 1st win at action-packed Belle Isle

Although IndyCar had mandated the use of an aerodynamic device designed to circulate air in the cockpit, the drivers were overheated on a hot and humid Detroit day. Some drivers wore cooling vests or other new technology to help with heat on the bumpy, rough 2.35-mile, 14-turn circuit considered one of the most physical in IndyCar.

But IndyCar initially stopped the Penske crewmember from going to Power’s car, but the series eventually relented and the drivers received aid during the nine-minute stoppage.

It was too late for Power, though. His car would not restart when it was time for the race to resume and IndyCar waved Ericsson past him into the lead as Power sat idled on pit road awaiting a replacement for his electronic control unit.

“I’m mad at IndyCar because I’m the first guy (on pit road) and they wait for the last car to come to get a fan on that car and it roasts the ECU,” Power seethed. “The guys up there in race control never listen to any drivers. They never listen. They don’t care. We give them so many good suggestions and they don’t care.