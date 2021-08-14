Indy's road course opens to mixed reviews from Cup drivers

THE LONG GOOD-BYE

Brad Keselowski has known since mid-July that Sunday’s race would be his final trip to Indianapolis with Team Penske.

And after bringing the team its first Xfinity title in 2010, its first Cup title in 2012, 2018 victories at the Brickyard 400 and Southern 500, and a 2020 Coca-Cola 600 win, it’s not been easy to accept.

“Good-byes are tough and they don’t get easier,” he said Saturday. “This is a longer good-bye, which gives me time to transition. I’m trying to savor the moment.”

NEW VANTAGE POINT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has watched races from all sorts of vantage points. On Sunday, he’ll be staked out in a new spot — a scissors left.

The former Cup star is expected to help call the race with NBC from the seventh turn, just a short walk from where he’s staying. And it’s not a spot he’s completely comfortable with.

“I’ve never been on a scissors left in my life, so I’ll be checking the wind the next couple days,” Earnhardt said Friday.

ODDS AND ENDS

Elliott is a 9-5 favorite to win the Brickyard, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He’s finished first or second in eight of the last nine road races. ... Larson acknowledged that he has not spoken with Christopher Bell since the two tangled last weekend at Watkins Glen. After spinning Bell, Larson won the race. Bell finished seventh. ...NASCAR is running road races on back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1964. The last time it happened was the 1963 season finale at Riverside and and the 1964 season opener at Augusta. ... A.J. Foyt, the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 1972 Daytona 500 winner, isn’t sticking around for Sunday’s race. He plans to fly home to Houston before the green flag waves. ... Cup officials have had only seven weekends with practice, qualifying and races scheduled. Only one more remains on the schedule.

