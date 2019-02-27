The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will hold an information meeting in Tomah Monday, March 4 on a referendum question regarding Rolling Hills Nursing Home.
The meeting will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Tomah High School auditorium.
Voters will be asked in an April 2 advisory referendum if they favor construction of a new senior care facility at an estimated cost of $20 million with a repayment schedule of $1.5 over a 20-year period.
Supervisors originally voted in favor of a $16 million facility to be constructed across the road from the existing Rolling Hills complex on Hwy. B in Sparta. However, the plans were halted when a majority of supervisors voted to move the facility to Tomah after questions arose whether the city of Sparta was willing to provide sewer and water service.
The Tomah facility would be constructed on new Tomah Health campus. The city of Tomah offered the county $500,000 worth of incentives to bring Rolling Hills to Tomah.
Another information meeting will be held Wednesday, March 6 at Sparta Meadowview School, 125 N. Water St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
