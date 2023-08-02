GREEN BAY — Jordan Love got all kind of time with Peyton Manning when the five-time NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback paid a visit to training camp earlier this week.

The Green Bay Packers first-year starting quarterback got to pick Manning’s brain about anything and everything germane to becoming a successful NFL quarterback — from how to best connect with your receivers, to how to communicate with your coaches, to how to get the entire offense on the same page with the playbook, to how to best watch film and take notes, to trade secrets on how to most effectively prepare for upcoming opposing defenses.

“It was awesome,” Love said Tuesday afternoon.

But as much as Love enjoyed his time with one of the NFL’s quarterbacking legends — Manning did not, Love said, offer him a spot in Season 2 of his Netflix docuseries, “Quarterback” — and as valuable as Manning’s advice may prove to be, Love’s focus hasn’t changed.

Improving.

If that sounds like the clichéd claim of a new starter who is trying to say all the right things, think again. Want proof? Consider this:

On Day 1 of training camp on July 26, Love underthrew a pair of deep balls during 11-on-11 periods — one to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, which was broken up by cornerback Corey Ballentine, and another to wide receiver Romeo Doubs late in practice that was broken up by All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Annoyed at those missed opportunities, Love set about fixing the problem. He met with coach Matt LaFleur, who talked about what he’d done wrong with his footwork and his approach to the throws. LaFleur felt like Love was being too tentative when going deep.

By Saturday, Love was delivering a sideline in-stride strike to Samori Toure for a 33-yard gain on third down. On Monday, he hit a 67-yard deep-ball touchdown to Christian Watson. And on a last-ditch fourth-down heave during the 2-minute drill, he gave Jayden Reed a chance for an acrobatic catch that the rookie nearly pulled off.

So while Love is far from a finished product — and won’t be in time for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field — it’s important to recognize incremental improvements he makes. And look for the next improvement frontier.

“It’s all about what you focus on, and that’s been a key for me,” Love explained after Tuesday’s practice. “I really wanted to focus after that first day (on) completing those deep balls.

“Matt, we talked about it again, just letting it rip. And that’s been my mindset. Just throw it out there, give them a chance to go get it. If I’m going to miss, I’m going to miss deep. I’m not going to underthrow any balls. So that’s been my mindset and something I’ve been focusing on.”

And so, through one week of his first training camp as the starter, Love has recognized a flaw in his game and taken action to improve it. What’s next? Love said his most immediate area of needed improvement is his in-the-pocket footwork.

“I think the biggest thing for me that’s disappointed me so far is pocket movement,” Love said. “When the play breaks down, my feet kind of get off. I’ve been a little spastic in the pocket, not being able to stay in control, stay in my base and go through the reads. That’s when I’ve gotten off (balance) and missed a couple easy throws, and those are the ones you wish we could get back.

“The biggest thing I just have to keep working is having that balance in the pocket, not getting flustered. And if I need to get out, just get out and make a play.”

All of this is not to say that all is well with the Love-led first-string offense, which has now gone back-to-back days going four-and-out in the 2-minute drill at the end of practice, failing to generate even a first down, much less a touchdown.

The group also struggled in an earlier red-zone period on Tuesday, with Love managing only one touchdown in five tries. The 2-minute failure then resulted in yet another win-the-day victory for the defense and another round of post-practice calisthenics (this time, more up-downs) for the offense.

“I think we’re all pretty tired of it,” Love said. “Kudos to the defense but, obviously, it’s disappointing as an offense collectively as a whole. It’s definitely an area that we need to step up and figure out how we can turn that thing around.”

Of course, Love isn’t solely to blame for the offense’s failings. But the focus remains on him, as LaFleur well knows.

“It’s never just one guy,” LaFleur reminded reporters. “Certainly, there’s areas where he’s got to continue to improve upon. It’s never going to be perfect. But we’re going to coach it to be perfect.”