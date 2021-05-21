Insurance shopping website lists La Crosse as "most patriotic city"

A Massachusetts-based insurance comparison shopping website has identified La Crosse as "one of America’s Most Patriotic Cities." According to data collected by Insurify, La Crosse has the highest proportion of active military service members or veterans of any city in Wisconsin.

Insurify made the designation after analyzing its database of over four million car insurance applications. The organization says veterans and active duty members often list military status as part of their auto insurance applications.

“This award seeks to honor the military personnel whose commitment to the safety of their communities is unparalleled,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “We are indebted to the service and dedication demonstrated by these selfless citizens.”

As of 2020, there are 1.3 million active-duty military personnel in the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Insurify issued its list of most patriotic cities in all 50 states. In Minnesota, it was St. Cloud, and Iowa's was Ankeny.

