 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interact Rotary students to host drive-thru raffle
0 comments

Interact Rotary students to host drive-thru raffle

The students of Interact Rotary will hold a drive-thru raffle to help raise funds to feed the hungry in the La Crosse area from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at various locations, listed below.

Participants will purchase tickets, 20 for $20, without having to leave their vehicles for the chance to win prizes including an iPad, a kayak, snowshoes and gift cards to local businesses. Proceeds will be used to purchase food to donate to local pantries. Winners will be drawn and ticket numbers posted at rotaryifeed.org and on Rotary Ifeed Facebook page.

Locations of the raffle events include:

  • La Crosse: Aquinas, Central and Logan high schools
  • Onalaska High School
  • Holmen High School
  • West Salem High School
  • Caledonia, Minn.: Caledonia High School
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News