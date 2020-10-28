Interact Rotary students to host drive-thru raffle

The students of Interact Rotary will hold a drive-thru raffle to help raise funds to feed the hungry in the La Crosse area from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at various locations, listed below.

Participants will purchase tickets, 20 for $20, without having to leave their vehicles for the chance to win prizes including an iPad, a kayak, snowshoes and gift cards to local businesses. Proceeds will be used to purchase food to donate to local pantries. Winners will be drawn and ticket numbers posted at rotaryifeed.org and on Rotary Ifeed Facebook page.