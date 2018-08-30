The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club will meet at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Wednesday, Sept. 12. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
Abby Voye and Rich Rice of Prizm Print and Label will take everyone through the "Ten Elements of Good Product Label Design." This will be a presentation that will help to guide you through the main design elements of a product label and provide tips on how to use these elements to your business or service advantage.
The I&E club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
