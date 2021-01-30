Irishfest to host virtual concert in recognition of St. Brigid's holiday

The Association of Irish and Celtic Festivals and Irishfest La Crosse will host a celebration of St. Brigid featuring a virtual concert of all-women performers on the saint's holiday, at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

The event will be supported by the Embassy of Ireland, proponents of the AICF's mission of bringing the Irish culture, via music, education, food and dance, to those not in Ireland in the hopes that those traditions are never lost.

This concert can be watched on the Irishfest La Crosse Facebook page, facebook.com/IrishfestLax ,or on the Association of Irish & Celtic Festivals YouTube channel youtube.com/channel/UCgFq7cbD17P-G2T5gdtO27A

For more information about this event, or for festivals interested in joining the AICF, please visit irishcelticfestivals.org.

