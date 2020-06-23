Is rush worth it?

But it’s becoming increasingly clear that a sport like football simply can’t be played under current conditions. That’s especially true in colleges, where protocols change from school to school and there is no way to really build a bubble to protect players.

The NFL has a better shot, but not much better. The nation’s chief infectious disease doctor said as much last week when asked about the possibility of football returning.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Indeed, if the PGA Tour and boxing and UFC can’t keep their athletes from getting the virus, it’s hard to see how those running team sports can figure out a way for everyone to stay safe.

That includes the NBA, which has a 113-page plan to protect players that might as well be tossed out the window with the surge in cases in Florida.

And who, if anyone, thinks MLB really is not inept after all and can somehow safely handle staging games in stadiums across the country?