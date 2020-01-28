It's Barty time at Australian Open; local hope is into semis

After losing to Federer in five sets, Sandgren said he was tired mentally, he was tired physically and he was just plain tired. But there were lot of positives he could take out of his second run to the quarterfinals in Australia in three years.

“Tennis is a crazy sport. Seven is not that many. Was it seven?” he said of the collection of near misses. “One on my serve. Really not that many. If I had, like, six on my serve, I'd be really (upset)."

The seesawing match was full of unusual episodes, including a caution for Federer for swearing, an off-court medical timeout for the 38-year-old Swiss star, and then there was the hit-and-run during a changeover in the fourth-set tiebreaker.

A ballgirl running toward the baseline collided with Sandgren as he approached his court-side seat at 3-3. Her knee hit his right calf, and took him by surprise. He’d already had three match points on Federer’s serve by that stage, and would have another four in the tiebreaker, so he wasn’t using it as an excuse.