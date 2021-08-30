Jacks winding down 2021 season

The Minnesota area Vintage Base Ball Clubs gathered in East Bethel, Minnnesota, on Saturday for a day of ball by the rules of 1860.

Nine games were played featuring at least one representative from each of the 15 area teams. The Apple Jacks played on the Southern All-Star team. This team was made up mostly of members of the Fillmore Fungi team.

The opponents faired better than the Jacks winning two out of three. The final scores were Rum River Rovers 14 – Stars 7, Mankato Baltics 20 – Stars 11 and Stars 5 - Menomonie Blue Caps 4.

Representing the Jacks was Steve “Whitey” Geronime. Team photographer was Karen Geronime.

The Apple Jacks will have two more chances this season to test their mettle. On Sunday, Sept. 12, they travel to Highland Prairie to take on the Highland Prairie Hayseeds.

The season finale will be in La Crescent on Saturday, Sept. 19, featuring matches with the Fillmore Fungi and the Quicksteps of Minneapolis. The home matches will be played at Old Hickory Park, 1135 Jonathan Lane, starting at Noon. Admission is free, but bring a chair.

As your intrepid reporter has other assignments on those days, no stories will be filed.