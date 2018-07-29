MADISON, Wis. -- Kathleen "Kay" Merle Horswill, 93, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis.
Born Nov. 23, 1924, in Black River Falls, to Merlin and Alma Horswill, she was the third child, following brothers, Mont and Thomas. Brother, Richard, joined the family nine years later. Sis, or Kay as she became known, was an enthusiastic young woman who began her nursing education at St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, upon her graduation from Black River Falls High School. After completion of her nurse’s training at St. Francis, she joined the Cadet Nursing Corp in Gainesville, Ill., until the conclusion of World War II. She continued her career at various military and private hospitals, from San Francisco, to Denver, Colo., to Cheyenne, Wyo., to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and finally to Camp McCoy, Wis. Kay/Sis also worked for several years in Onalaska, at the Tuberculosis Sanatorium.
Nursing was Kay’s calling, which eventually led her to complete a dual Master’s Degree in public health nursing and psychology at the University of Minnesota. Following graduate school, she worked as a public health nurse. She worked for the Wisconsin Regional Medical Program, as principle investigator for several health care and education studies. She eventually took a faculty position with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, School of Nursing, and during her tenure there, she was elected president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association, a recognition of her commitment to the nursing profession.
Kay/Sis was an avid bird-watcher and an adoptive parent to many, many lucky dogs. Kay/Sis loved her family and never missed a family gathering, even the many way out West. And she was also a loyal friend to all who knew her and she had the gift of making fast friends. Kay/Sis was also an adventurer, who enjoyed diverse cultures, traveling to Europe, China, Mexico and the Caribbean, during her life. Kay/Sis had an engaging smile and a twinkle in her blue eyes, that will be sorely missed. She had a rare spark. Even in the end too, she dealt with a variety of age-related illnesses with grace and good humor that won her admiration all around.
Kathleen is survived by her brother, Richard (Beatrice) Horswill of Bozeman, Mont.; and longtime friends and housemates, Sally McBeath and Judy Shepherd of Madison. Surviving nieces include, Leisa (Craig) McCormick of Pullman, Wash., and Jill (Jerry) McKeever of Wickenburg, Ariz.; nephews include, Michael (Laurie) Horswill of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Kirk (Bonnie) Horswill of Peoria, Ariz.; the many great-nieces and nephews include, Brook Peterson, Emily Allen, Claire McKeever, Forest Hurlbert, Clay Horswill, Keith Horswill, Brent McKeever and Brian McKeever. There are several great-great nieces and nephews, too.
Kay/Sis was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Alma Horswill; brothers, Mont and Thomas Horswill; and nephew, Mark Horswill.
An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.
Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society; Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg, Wis.; or Sebring Assisted Living of Madison.
Family members and close ones would like to express gratitude to the Agrace staff and volunteers for their compassion and affirmation of Kay’s value and dignity.
