Airplanes will be used to spot speeders this weekend on busy highways in Jackson and Buffalo counties.
Aerial traffic enforcement will be used Saturday on Interstate 94 in Jackson County and Sunday on Hwy. 35 in Buffalo County, according to a State Patrol news release.
Pilots use highway marking and a timing device to identify vehicles that are speeding, and then relay the information to patrol vehicles on the ground that will stop the offending drivers.
The State Patrol chooses highway corridors for aerial enforcement using data on traffic citations, crash statistics and other information tied to traffic safety. Federal funds pay for most aerial missions, the State Patrol news release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.