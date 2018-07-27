Black River Country Bank has delivered a corporate contribution to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers as part of its bank-wide community giving model, which has recently expanded to include a new employee giving initiative called WE.GIVE.
Interfaith was one of the first community organizations to become involved with the WE.GIVE. launch at Black River Country Bank, which is an employee-driven effort to do more to serve.
This new program will facilitate and encourage bank employee-giving relationships with different community organizations. Employees already volunteer for Interfaith’s Jackson United Mentor Program and its Visually Impaired Program.
This donation will help with the growth of Interfaith’s new Time for You program. Time for You is one of the many programs that Interfaith offers to assist the elderly and disabled in Jackson County.
Pictured above is Tracy Madvig, Organization & Business Development Manager with Black River Country Bank and Lori Chown, Program Director from Interfaith. This donation will help with the growth of Interfaith’s new Time for You Program. Time for You is one of the many programs that Interfaith offers to assist the elderly and disabled in Jackson County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.