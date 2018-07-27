Faith Lutheran Church in Black River Falls is inviting children ages 4-13 to a Bible Soccer Camp themed “Victory is the Goal!”
The camp will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Monday, Aug. 6, through Wednesday, August 8, from 9 – 11:30 a.m. each day.
Bible Soccer Camp activities include physical soccer training, Bible studies, crafts and snacks.
Each child should have appropriate footwear and shin guards if possible. Shin guards will be available.
There is no cost for this camp. Each child will receive a T-shirt and water bottle. To register, please contact Pastor Joel Neumann at 715-284-0772. Faith Lutheran’s mission is to help people stay rooted in Christ.
