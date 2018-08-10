The Black River Falls Public Library has wrapped up a successful 2018 Adult Summer Reading Program.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program was Libraries Rock!, and the total number of adults who participated in the “reading” portion of the program was 66.
Those 66 participants returned a total number of 479 completed bookmarks for books read during the program period of June 9 through Aug. 3. The lucky winners were chosen by drawing two of the 479 bookmarks that were returned to the library.
Pamelia Waughtal won the cedar rocker/glider donated by Black River Furniture Outlet.
Alyssa Ross received a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card donated by a library patron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.