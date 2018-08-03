The Jackson County Master Gardeners will offer a workshop during National Farmers Market Week at the Jackson County Farmers Market Aug. 9 and 11 on Diploma Drive, Black River Falls
The workshop is entitled “Refreshing Brews from the Garden.” Making refreshing beverages during the summer months can be interesting and fun. Those attending will learn how to make refreshing summer drinks including infusions and smoothies using switchel and vinegar-based shrubs, also, fermented non-alcoholic drinks such as Kvass and Kombucha, both touted for their health benefits to the digestive track and immune system.
Gardeners and interested members of the public are welcome to attend this workshop by UW-Extension Jackson County Master Gardener Volunteers. The workshops will be held Thursday, Aug. 9, from 5-6 p.m. and again on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon.
There is no cost to participate. Copies of the recipes will be provided, along with samples of the beverages. Bring a lawn chair and come join program. For more information, contact the Jackson County UW-Extension office (715) 284-4257.
