Jacob E. Hill, 29, Prairie Du Chien, was charged Aug. 16 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC. Hill arranged to sell methamphetamine in Holmen that turned out to be aquarium salt while out on bond, according to the complaint. He also had marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.
