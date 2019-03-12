Jacob J. Adams, 21, of La Crosse, was charged March 12 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Police arrested Adams after Adams spit on an officer who was dispatched to Gundersen Health System because Adams was flailing his arms, spitting blood and swearing at staff who were trying to treat him for a possible concussion and alcohol poisoning, according to the complaint.

