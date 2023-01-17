Jacob Shafer, Winona Daily News reporter

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"Well, in May I graduated college, so that was a pretty big and memorable moment. It did mean leaving my beloved Iowa City and the University of Iowa behind to start my professional career. But, it has led me to another one of my favorite moments: moving to Winona and starting with the Daily News"

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"I don’t know if I initially learned it this year, but 2022 meant it was time to practice it. And that was to have confidence in my abilities — whether that was my journalism education brought to an actual job or moving and having the self-confidence that I can figure it out as I go along."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"While I have a lot of personal goals I tend to keep those close to the chest, openly I have the goal to more a part of the Winona community. In addition to covering stories, I hope to be a part of the great community I have just recently stepped into— whether that’s meeting new people, joining organizations around town, or being part of the many scenes (art, music, outdoor rec., etc.). There’s a lot to do and explore in Winona, my goal is to experience all it has to offer."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?