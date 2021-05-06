Jade
Onalaska police have identified the victim of an April 21 two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 16.
Criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against two people accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Cade Pierce…
Simon Wu and his wife, Joolin, opened their Sushi Pirate restaurant in 2012 in the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse…
A La Crosse County man has been added to the list of people accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during a Jan. 6 riot that …
If you’re looking to get a root beer float at A&W in La Crosse on a Wednesday, you’re out of luck. The restaurant, located at 3005 South A…
A La Crosse woman was one of three individuals arrested following an April 23 vehicle stop and drug interdiction.
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
Vernon County had its second and third motor vehicle fatalities of 2021 on Tuesday at 7:24 a.m.
MADISON – A La Crosse woman whose attachment to her boyfriend’s dog outlasted her affection for the boyfriend can keep the canine that her ex-…
A 90-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident Saturday in the town of Bangor.