The founder of Milwaukee’s Black Holocaust Museum was often recognized as the last survivor of a lynching. James Cameron, born in La Crosse, was 16 in 1930 when two friends talked him into robbing a white couple in Marion, Ind. As he recounted in his memoir, he fled when he recognized the man, who was shot and killed. A mob later dragged Cameron’s friends from the jail but spared his life.
