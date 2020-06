Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

James J. Curtis, 62, was charged June 22 with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Curtis was involved in a two-vehicle collision May 18 while drunk, according to the complaint, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .193%.