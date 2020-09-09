James Sibila, 43, of West Salem was charged Sept. 9 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and misdemeanor bail jumping -- no contact, all as a repeater. Sibila, who has a felony probation warrant for his arrest and was prohibited from driving, sped off in his vehicle after being pulled over. He was later located in the car with an individual with whom he had a no contact order, according to the criminal complaint.