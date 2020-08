Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

James L. Sibila, 43, West Salem, was charged Aug. 31 with fleeing an officer, operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Sibila refused to stop for police Aug. 4 when he was pulled over for not having functioning brake lights, according to the complaints.