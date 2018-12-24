As a youngster growing up, Christmas time was really special. My dad would make sure my mom would have the money to buy us presents at Christmas time. Not only did he work 40 hours a week during trapping season, he gave the money he earned trapping to my mom.
Back in the day, that meant a lot of presents under the tree for my brother and me. Once Christmas Eve would come, my dad would pace back and forth from window to window and door to door watching for Santa. Then he would run in and tell us that he just saw him.
We would get all bundled up and go around a couple of blocks. Never finding him, we would go back to the house to my mom, saying that we missed Santa. And there under the tree were all our presents. And while the house no longer stands, the memories are always there.
— Becky Hatke of La Crosse
Santa loved my freshly pressed doll clothes
Memories of Christmas Eve in the 1950s are vivid for me. While my father did battle with the old-fashioned tree lights, my mother ironed all of my freshly washed doll clothes and redressed them for Santa’s inspection. This was no small endeavor since I had amassed an impressive collection by the time I was 5 or 6.
At face value, this doesn’t sound heroic. In that era most women did not work outside the home, but my mother did — every night from 11-7 as a private duty nurse. She was so grateful to have work that she wouldn’t dare get a relief nurse to replace her for even one night. Having grown up on a farm, she wasn’t afraid of hard work and embraced her nursing career whole heartedly after her nursing graduation in the 1920s.
It still brings tears to my eyes when I recall these moments. When mom was ironing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, she had likely slept just three to four hours when my brothers and I were at school. She was always tired and, as a child, I didn’t appreciate her sacrifice, though I do now.
On Christmas morning, I ran downstairs not to see my gifts under the tree but to read the note from Santa, “Jane, your dolls are beautiful and you take such good care of them. Merry Christmas, Santa!” in handwriting that I never realized looked a lot like my dad’s.
— Jane Steingraeber of La Crosse
