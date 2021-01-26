January is national Radon Action Month

January has been designated as National Radon Action Month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the soil beneath a home. Exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Each year in the United States, approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths are caused by radon, second only to smoking.

Winter is an especially good time to test your home because windows and doors are closed resulting in the most accurate test results. The greatest potential for radon exposure is in the lowest level of the home, where families spend more than seven hours.

Levels vary greatly within a home in any given neighborhood, so the recommendation is to test every home. According to Department of Health Services, one out of 10 homes in Wisconsin have high radon levels. High readings have been found throughout Monroe County. If a high reading is confirmed, licensed radon mitigation contractors can reduce radon in a home.

Radon testing is easy. Kits are available for $10 at Monroe County Health Department. For more information regarding radon or to obtain a test kit call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666. Information regarding radon can also be found at lowradon.org.

