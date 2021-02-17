The following students were selected as January students of the month at Holmen High School:
9th Grade
Olivia Lechnir, child of John and Debra Lechnir
Jazmyn Manske, child of Travis Manske and Melanie Manske
Krystal Lee, child of Chai and Maiva Lee
Josh Johnston, child of Michael and Michelle Johnston
Lily Churchill, child of William and Christine Churchill
11th Grade
Brookelyn Hohl, child of Marvin and Heidi Hohl
Breanna Lange, child of Matthew and Lorie Lange
Evan Nguyen, child of Tan Nguyen and Hao Huynh
Luke LeClaire, child of Amy LeClaire and Dan Odenbach
12th Grade
Ashton Larivee, child of Jessica Larivee
Zachary Stimac, child of Amy and Greg Clark and Christopher Stimac