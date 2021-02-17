 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
January students of the month at Holmen High School
0 comments

January students of the month at Holmen High School

  • 0

The following students were selected as January students of the month at Holmen High School:

9th Grade

Olivia Lechnir, child of John and Debra Lechnir

Jazmyn Manske, child of Travis Manske and Melanie Manske

Krystal Lee, child of Chai and Maiva Lee

Josh Johnston, child of Michael and Michelle Johnston

Lily Churchill, child of William and Christine Churchill

11th Grade

Brookelyn Hohl, child of Marvin and Heidi Hohl

Breanna Lange, child of Matthew and Lorie Lange

Evan Nguyen, child of Tan Nguyen and Hao Huynh

Luke LeClaire, child of Amy LeClaire and Dan Odenbach

12th Grade

Ashton Larivee, child of Jessica Larivee

Zachary Stimac, child of Amy and Greg Clark and Christopher Stimac

+10 
CHURCHILL LILY.jpg

CHURCHILL
+10 
HOHL BROOKELYN.jpg

HOHL
+10 
JOHNSTON JOSHUA.jpg

JOHNSTON
+10 
LANGE BREANNA.jpg

LANGE
+10 
LARIVEE ASHTON.jpg

LARIVEE
+10 
LECHNIR OLIVIA.jpg

LECHNIR
+10 
LECLAIRE LUKE.jpg

LECLAIRE
+10 
LEE KRYSTAL.jpg

LEE
+10 
MANSKE JAZMYN.jpg

MANSKE
+10 
NGUYEN EVAN.jpg

NGUYEN 
+10 
STIMAC ZACHARY.jpg

STIMAC
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News