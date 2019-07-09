McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming program titled, “Travels to Japan.”
Join Viroqua resident Nan Marshall, Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. as she highlights her experiences from an overseas trip to Japan. Over the course of two weeks, Marshall traveled to Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as several small villages. Some of the activities she participated in included planting rice, Taiko drumming, tea with a geisha, indigo dyeing, and kayaking. The trip also included a visit to shrines and temples, staying in a capsule hotel, and experiencing several festivals during her travels on a small-group tour. The program will include stories and pictures.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series, Conversations. The adult program is an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
